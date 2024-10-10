Couple, man charged with trafficking drugs worth RM1.445m

JOHOR BAHRU: Three individuals, including a couple, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking drugs valued at RM1.445 million.

Ong Li Ren, 30 and his girlfriend Ng Hui Xin, 27, were jointly accused of distributing methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) weighing about 2,688 grammes (g) at an apartment in Taman Seri Setanggi at 8.20 am on Sept 28.

They were charged under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane upon conviction for the male offender. Under federal law, a woman cannot be whipped.

They were also charged with distributing ketamine weighing about 164g at the same location, time and date under Section 39B(1)(a).

Another accused, Lim Wen Foong, 35, faced charges for distributing MDMA weighing 4,258.3g at a house in Taman Gaya at 4.40 pm on the same day, also under Section 39B(1).

Lim is additionally charged with distributing methamphetamine weighing five grammes and 15.8g of Nimetazepam at the same location, time, and date under Sections 12(2) and 12(3) of the DDA.

No pleas were recorded before Magistrate R. Salini from the three as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Meanwhile, before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin, Ong faced an additional charge of distributing MDMA weighing approximately 293.30g in a parking lot at Taman Sentosa on Sept 28 under Section 39B(1)(a).

Mention for the cases was fixed for Jan 12.