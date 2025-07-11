Elderly artist sells traditional Chinese art for RM10

WHEN there are artists producing luxurious artwork and reserving them for the “elite”, an elderly man in a wheelchair breaks that narrative by selling traditional Chinese paintings, known as guó huà, for just RM10.

Sharing the story on Threads, @dyannakamal_ called on netizens to support this gifted artist — not only by buying his artwork but also by recognising his talent and dedication at his age, despite his physical limitations.

She emphasised that it is everyone’s responsibility to support talents like him, especially in an era where AI-generated artworks are booming and threatening the authenticity of real art.

She added that backing him is something the public can do whenever they are in Bukit Bintang or Pasar Seni, where he is often seen.

Diyanna also highlighted that producing guó huà art is no easy task, and that art students should understand the amount of effort it requires and he offers them for the lowest price possible.

“It really breaks my heart and touches me deeply because back then, my dad was also an artist.

“I remember when I was a kid, he used to paint murals at this one college, but not a single person appreciated his art.

“It’s really sad that they didn’t even give him any money or, at the very least, a small token of appreciation,” she shared, stressing the importance of appreciating artists.

In response, @art.shaff_studio, who is also an artist, expressed her frustration with the art industry, commented “It’s sad, isn’t it? Meanwhile, people who make meaningless, stupid art can sell it for thousands. Why does this world treat real artists like this?”

“His art is to survive. May Allah SWT ease everything for this uncle,” added Izzat, praying for his well-being.