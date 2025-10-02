Court fines duo maximum RM100,000 for not reporting RM4 million bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court imposed the maximum fine on a company director and a plantation owner for failing to report receiving RM4 million in bribes linked to a non-existent highway project.

Judge Rosli Ahmad fined Datuk Lim Kim Hai and Ang Teck Ann RM100,000 each with ten months’ imprisonment in default after both pleaded guilty.

The charges involved violating Section 16(b)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 by not reporting gratification received.

Lim was accused of receiving RM3.5 million from Datuk Yap Wee Leong to secure subcontractors for Golden Base Construction Sdn Bhd.

Ang was accused of receiving RM500,000 for acting as an intermediary to secure the same subcontractors.

The offences occurred at KH LIM Corporate Consultancy Sdn Bhd in Mid Valley City between June 2017 and June 2018.

They were charged under Section 25(1) of the MACC Act which carries a maximum RM100,000 fine or ten years’ imprisonment.

Deputy public prosecutors argued for the maximum fine citing public interest over the accused’s personal circumstances.

The prosecution also applied for forfeiture of the bribe money under Section 40(1) of the MACC Act.

Judge Rosli granted the forfeiture application ordering the cash be surrendered to the government.

Defence counsel appealed for lower fines citing their clients’ remorse and cooperation with MACC investigations. – Bernama