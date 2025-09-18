Court issues interim injunction against Defence Minister in cadet death case

SHAH ALAM: The High Court has issued an interim injunction preventing the Defence Minister and Ministry of Defence from making any statements regarding the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Palapes cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Judge Adlin Abdul Majid granted the order after receiving a bond undertaking from senior federal counsel Roziza Sidek representing both parties.

The court order requires counsel to secure confirmation of the bond undertaking from the ministry pending case resolution.

Syamsul Haris’ mother Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun had sought a gag order through lawyer Datuk Naran Singh to prevent statements until police investigation and second post-mortem conclude.

Media reports confirm Bukit Aman’s Special Crime Investigation Unit has taken over the death investigation after the High Court approved the family’s exhumation application.

Syamsul Haris was pronounced dead on July 28 at Kota Tinggi Hospital after training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram.

The 22-year-old was buried at Kampung Riching Ulu Muslim Cemetery on July 29 with the next case management set for September 26. – Bernama