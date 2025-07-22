Court sets Oct 1 hearing for MACC’s RM169m forfeiture bid against Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has scheduled October 1 to hear the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) bid to forfeit over RM169 million allegedly linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Judge Suzana Hussin set the date after lawyer Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad, representing Ismail Sabri and his former political secretary Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus, requested additional time to review the case.

The defence must submit its affidavit by August 13, while MACC is required to file a counter-affidavit by September 3. Deputy Public Prosecutors Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin and Alis Izzati Azurin Rusdi, along with lawyer Ragunath Kesavan, were present during the proceedings.

MACC is seeking to forfeit the funds, held by Mohammad Anuar, to the Malaysian government. The amount includes RM14.7 million, SGD6.1 million, USD1.4 million, CHF3 million, EUR12.1 million, JPY363 million, GBP50,250, NZD44,600, AED34.7 million, and AUD352,850.

The application was filed under Section 41(1) of the MACC Act 2009, with the commission asserting that the money is connected to an offence under Section 36(2) of the same Act.

On July 3, MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki announced plans to forfeit seized assets worth RM170 million. Ismail Sabri had previously been called in multiple times to provide statements regarding his asset declarations.

The seized funds, along with 16kg of gold bars valued at RM7 million, were obtained during raids on properties suspected of being used as “safe houses” in a corruption and money laundering probe involving the Bera MP. - Bernama