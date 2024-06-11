Court shown five videos depicting events leading to student’s death

IPOH: On the second day of the trial of senior police officer DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, accused of murdering a 17-year-old student, five videos were shown, depicting events allegedly leading to the death of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie on Dec 15 last year.

Mohd Nazri is charged with the murder of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The videos were presented after deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Afzainizam Abdul Aziz called the third prosecution witness, ASP Nur Fairuz Idris, a forensic investigation officer from the Royal Malaysia Police Laboratory, who had examined and analysed the footage.

The recordings included one of a speeding white Perodua Ativa colliding with a motorcycle, causing the rider to fall onto the road after which bystanders gathered around the victim.

Other footage included dashcam recordings capturing the aftermath of the collision and CCTV footage from two nearby houses.

Nur Fairuz testified that the videos had been retrieved from multiple sources: a CD-R, memory card, two DVD-Rs, and a dashboard camera with a memory card.

Nur Fairuz stated that his team received the recordings from the investigating officer with a request to extract images, resulting in 24 images taken from five separate recordings.

He confirmed these images, captured from the recordings, were submitted to the court as evidence today.

The fifth prosecution witness, Cpl Shahiran Mohamad, a photographer from the Ipoh District Police Headquarters’ Criminal Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Division, captured 35 images of the accident scene and vehicles involved.

Shahiran noted that the photos included images of the victim, Muhammad Zaharif, showing facial and hand injuries, as well as photos of his body before the autopsy at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s forensic unit in Ipoh.

The prosecution is led by Afzainizam, alongside DPPs Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani, and Low Qin Hui, with the defendant represented by lawyers M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

The trial, presided over by Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet, resumes tomorrow.