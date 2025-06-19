PETALING JAYA: The government is ramping up efforts to crack down on the online sale of banned products, including vape liquids laced with narcotics, with a high-level meeting set to take place soon, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at a weekly media conference yesterday, he said the meeting, involving the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Health and Communications ministries, reflects growing concern over illegal products being openly sold online without adequate control.

“Following the meeting, we will present the outcomes to the Cabinet, which will be followed by appropriate action, either against the sellers or the platforms enabling such sales.”

On updates to the Online Safety Bill, Fahmi said the next step is for the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to finalise a draft of the regulations that would be enforced under the Bill.

“Once that is done, a regulatory committee will be established by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), who will have oversight powers over the Bill’s implementation. This process is expected to take place in the coming weeks.”

Fahmi said there are no major updates regarding the Sales and Service Tax (SST), but the second finance minister is expected to provide further clarification soon.

He said the government takes public feedback seriously, and that revenue from the expanded SST would be used to fund schools, hospitals and other public projects.

“With stronger efforts to curb leakage and corruption, we believe SST collections would benefit more Malaysians.”

Fahmi said ministers were briefed on the draft of the 13th Malaysia Plan by Economy Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Nor Azmie Diron.

The plan is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the session beginning July 21, and presented on July 28.

Amid escalating regional tensions involving Iran, Fahmi said the Foreign Ministry has made arrangements for registered Malaysians, including those working, studying or representing agencies to depart Iran, with visa preparations completed.

He said their departure is expected by June 20.