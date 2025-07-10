Crop seed quality bill to protect farmers tabled next year

KLANG: The Crop Seed Quality Bill is set to be presented in Parliament next year, according to Agriculture Department director-general Datuk Nor Sam Alwi.

The bill aims to protect farmers by ensuring they receive high-quality seeds and have a proper channel to address complaints if substandard seeds are supplied.

Currently, the drafting process is in the engagement phase, where feedback from industry stakeholders is being collected to refine the legislation.

Nor Sam Alwi highlighted the absence of a specific law to penalise sellers of poor-quality seeds, making this bill a crucial step in safeguarding farmers’ interests.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who attended the Plant Subsector Development Symposium 2025, reassured farmers that the proposed law is designed to protect them rather than impose undue pressure.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to preventing farmers from falling victim to fake or low-quality seeds.

The bill is part of broader efforts to modernise agricultural regulations and enhance transparency in seed distribution.

Once enacted, it will provide a legal framework to hold suppliers accountable, ensuring farmers receive seeds that meet quality standards. – Bernama