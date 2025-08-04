Cross-border insolvency key focus at ASEAN Law Forum 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Law Forum (ALF) 2025 will spotlight cross-border insolvency as a key solution for business disputes, moving beyond traditional court proceedings.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said emphasised its role in resolving regional legal conflicts through mediation.

“When ASEAN countries cooperate with each other, (whether involving) companies or governments, and encounter obstacles in certain matters, they can turn to international platforms for mediation or cross-border insolvency,” she said during the ALF 2025 pre-launch ceremony at Parliament.

Scheduled for August 19–21 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the forum will gather legal experts to discuss pressing issues, including cybercrime, human rights in business, and commercial law reforms. Azalina noted the adoption of a joint statement by ASEAN Law Ministers on empowering international arbitration, reinforcing regional legal unity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver the keynote address on August 21. The event aligns with Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 chairmanship, advancing legal reforms for economic integration. - Bernama