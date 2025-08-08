CUEPACS opposes foreign nurse hiring in Malaysian government hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) has opposed plans to hire Indonesian nurses for government hospitals.

Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, CUEPACS president, stated the proposal disregards local nursing graduates awaiting placements, some for up to eight months.

He emphasised that local nurses meet Ministry of Health (MOH) training standards, while foreign hires might compromise service quality.

“Public sector jobs must prioritise locals, aligning with the government’s citizen-first policy,” he said in a statement.

Adnan noted local nurses better understand Malaysia’s cultural and religious sensitivities, improving patient communication and care.

CUEPACS urged MOH to accelerate local nurse appointments and expand training opportunities under the Promotion by Appointment (PSL) scheme.

The union also proposed boosting trainee intake and improving incentives to address staffing shortages sustainably.

Adnan added CUEPACS is ready to collaborate with MOH to resolve nurse shortages without sidelining local professionals.

The Indonesian Consulate in Johor Bahru recently suggested deploying Indonesian nurses, citing high demand from Indonesian patients in Malaysian hospitals. - Bernama