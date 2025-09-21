Cuepacs urges hotel allowance review for civil servants due to rising costs

KOTA BHARU: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged the government to review the proposal to increase the hotel accommodation allowance for civil servants, citing rising costs.

Its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, said the current allowance is insufficient, as hotel rates have nearly doubled compared to the allowance provided, which has not been revised in the past 15 years.

“We request that this review be expedited to ensure the welfare of civil servants, especially those working in remote areas like Terengganu and Kelantan,” he said after officiating the 17th Triennial General Meeting of the KADA Staff Union 2025 at their headquarters here today.

In addition, Cuepacs has proposed three key suggestions regarding the regrading of administrative assistant positions under the Civil Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

Adnan pointed out that administrative assistants are vital to the operations of government departments, ministries, and agencies but have not yet been regraded under the SSPA.

“We propose upgrading the administrative assistant position from grade N1 directly to N5. If financial constraints prevent this, we suggest a one-off payment,” he said.

An alternative proposal includes raising the grade from N1 to N5 or up to N8 throughout their service, with the position reverting to N1 upon retirement.

Meanwhile, on public service integrity, Adnan encouraged government staff to stay focused on improving service quality in line with recent salary increases and the additional increase scheduled for early next year. – Bernama