Cuepacs welcomes medicine price display policy

PUTRAJAYA: The policy requiring the display of medicine prices at private healthcare premises is a step forward in building a more transparent, people-friendly and accountable national healthcare system, according to the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs).

Its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said Cuepacs supports the policy introduced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

He said the initiative was the result of extensive engagement sessions conducted by the MOH with all relevant stakeholders, including private medical practitioners from clinics and private hospitals, over the past year.

“This approach reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that all voices are heard before implementing any policy,” he said in a statement here today.

Adnan added that Cuepacs also welcomed the long-standing recommendation made by various consumer associations calling for greater transparency in medicine pricing, to allow the public to make informed choices based on their means.

Meanwhile, he said in light of rising healthcare costs, the move is seen as an effort to provide fairer and more affordable access to treatment for all segments of society.

He stressed that the policy should not be seen as a form of price control, but rather as an initiative to promote information transparency and protect consumers’ right to know the price of medicines being sold.

“It also creates space for healthy competition within the private healthcare sector, which ultimately benefits the people,” he said.

Adnan further commended the government’s prudent approach in granting a three-month grace period for all relevant parties to implement the policy without enforcement action.

“This demonstrates the government’s emphasis on cooperation, preparedness, and fair adjustment for all private healthcare providers,” he said