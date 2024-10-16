Customs busts attempt to smuggle 40kg of drugs hidden in industrial machine

SEPANG: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) thwarted an attempt to smuggle 40 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth over RM6.6 million hidden within an industrial machine at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently.

Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said a routine inspection at the Cargo Terminal Airports in the Free Commercial Zone on Oct 6 led to the discovery of the industrial machine containing the concealed drugs.

“The drugs originated from the Americas and were believed to be in transit for distribution in Gulf countries. This success was also a result of collaboration between the Saudi Arabian government and JKDM.

“The modus operandi involved falsely declaring the cargo as Computer Numerical Control Coordinated Measuring Machine and concealing the drugs in a secret compartment,” she told a press conference here today.

Anis Rizana said authorities also found 33 kg of cannabis worth nearly RM102,300 at KLIA Terminal 1 on Oct 10, following an inspection of the luggage of two local men who had just arrived from a neighbouring country.

She said both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and preliminary investigations indicated that the cannabis was intended for the Klang Valley market.

“Customs officers detected suspicious objects in the two pieces of luggage and found 58 airtight plastic packages containing clumps of green plants. The use of airtight packaging was to mask the smell.

“The luggage was also checked in as part of efforts to deceive the authorities,” she said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

In a third case, Anis Rizana said they found clear plastic suspected of containing methamphetamine and ketamine worth approximately RM451,420 at KLIA Terminal 2 on Oct 6.

The discovery followed an inspection of an abandoned box with a flight tag from Kuala Lumpur to Miri, and all the cases are being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Describing the three cases as the largest drug seizures at KLIA this year, she said JKDM would continue to collaborate with international partners and various agencies to combat drug smuggling while also urging the public to provide related information.