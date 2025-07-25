Cutting RON95 price by six sen not a simple decision - PM Anwar

JITRA: It is not easy for the government to slash the price of RON95 petrol, even if it is only six sen, because it needs to take into account the financial implications for the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that was the reason why he had to take a few more days to ensure a thorough evaluation before announcing the RON95 price reduction from RM2.05 to RM1.99 per litre last Wednesday.

“Yes, countries like Thailand and Singapore may have adjusted their prices earlier, but ours is still lower, and this is for the benefit of Malaysians.

“(You) want to be ungrateful or want to disagree, it’s okay, but please know that this is not an easy decision (for the government). That’s why it took days to finalise. Don’t belittle this effort. Some say it’s just a six-sen difference, but they didn’t hear the full explanation,” he said at the 2025 National Anti-Drug Day celebration at Dataran Darulaman today.

Anwar also addressed criticism over the government’s decision not to extend fuel subsidies to foreign nationals, reiterating that such support is meant solely for Malaysians, as foreigners don’t pay taxes to the government.

“I’m puzzled when the opposition says we are burdening foreigners, claiming they too contribute to the country. I don’t understand, in what part of the world are foreigners treated the same as citizens?” he chided.

Addressing further criticism, Anwar defended the recent one-off RM100 cash aid under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme for all Malaysians aged 18 and above.

“This RM100 aid stems from an increased government allocation, from RM13 billion to RM15 billion. A husband and wife will each receive RM100, and if they have children aged 18 and above, they will receive it too,” he said.

Anwar also highlighted the government’s decision to defer toll rate hikes, acknowledging that the move carries a financial cost of up to RM500 million to the federal budget.

“According to the agreement, toll rates should have gone up this year. I wasn’t the one who signed that deal; the previous government did. If we don’t raise the toll, the government must compensate the concessionaires, but we chose not to raise it, to avoid burdening the people. So even if there’s no ‘thank you,’ at least don’t condemn us,” he said.

Over 6,000 attended today’s event aimed at reinforcing collective responsibility among all sectors of society in combating the drug menace, and served as a reminder of the ongoing fight against drug abuse, which is not only a public health issue but also a threat to national security. - Bernama