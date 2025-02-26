GEORGE TOWN: Enhancing the capacity and capability of ASEAN countries in addressing cyber security threats is among the five key issues to be raised at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) this November.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this was one of the outcomes of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat today, which also agreed to discuss the exploration of artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation in the defence sector.

He said other outcomes to be raised at ADMM and ADSOM this year included efforts to strengthen coordination and civil-military cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) management.

“We are also improving defence industry cooperation among ASEAN countries to drive technological innovation and regional capacity development.

“One of the points raised was the need to enhance people-to-people relations, and in this context, we will organise a workshop on the future of ADMM and ADMM-Plus,” he said at a press conference after chairing the ADMM Retreat in Batu Ferringhi here today.

Elaborating further, Mohamed Khaled said the retreat also upheld ASEAN unity and reinforced ASEAN Centrality in addressing regional security challenges such as maritime security, ensuring the region remained peaceful, stable, and conflict-free.

He said food security was also discussed as it could pose new challenges to regional countries if the bloc did not address the issue.

He noted that all defence priorities proposed by Malaysia as ADMM Chair this year were accepted by all ASEAN member states at the retreat, which was attended by more than 150 delegates from ASEAN member states, including Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Earlier, Malaysia urged ASEAN to strengthen preparedness and cooperation in tackling threats posed by non-state actors and biosecurity risks, enhancing defence against biological warfare, and leveraging AI potential in defence.

Additionally, Malaysia proposed that ASEAN safeguard the region’s waters and maritime routes against emerging hybrid threats while emphasising the importance of strengthening search and rescue (SAR) operations alongside HADR.

The ADMM Retreat was held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

Malaysia will host over 300 ASEAN-related meetings, programmes, and summits throughout this year, making it one of the most active chairmanships the country has held. Malaysia previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.