Cyberbullying surge among Malaysian youth sparks concern

KUALA LUMPUR: About four years ago, Malaysian netizens made headlines around the world for their bold stance against Israel, most notably through the hashtag #IsraelKoyak.

Nicknamed the ‘Bawang Army’ or ‘Bawang Rangers’ they not only circulated posters condemning the Zionist regime following bombings in Palestine but also flooded the social media pages of the Israeli Defence Forces, earning praise from the global community.

But behind this display of bravery and unity lies a darker side of Malaysian Internet users – those who use social media platforms to bully others, a trend that is becoming increasingly concerning.

Their targets are not just ordinary individuals or local celebrities, but international athletes as well. Among them is Japanese cyclist Shinji Nakano, who was bombarded with abusive comments after being accused of deliberately causing Malaysian cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sarom to miss out on a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What’s alarming is that this toxic behaviour appears to be “infecting” children and adolescents in the country. This group of young and inexperienced social media users are not only targeting their peers but also brazenly bullying older persons.

NO COMPASSION

Often under the guise of joking, these taunts are hurled without compassion or empathy for the feelings of those on the receiving end. These youths rarely consider the consequences their actions may have on others or themselves.

“My friends made fun of my photo on TikTok. They commented on my skin, saying I looked as dark as charcoal. I felt so ashamed,” Saffiya (not her real name), a 12-year-old pupil, told Bernama.

She said the incident, which happened last year, shattered her self-confidence. It left her feeling depressed, unwilling to go to school, distancing herself from friends, fearful of using her phone and frequently crying when alone.

Thankfully, she had parents and teachers who were attentive to the changes in her behaviour. She was taken to see a counsellor, while the bullies were given a stern warning.

“Even though we’re just kids, we can still get hurt. Don’t think body shaming is a joke,” she said.

MALAYSIA RANKS SECOND IN ASIA

According to a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Malaysia ranks second in Asia for cyberbullying among youths, behind China. On a global scale, the country is ranked fifth after Peru, Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, reflecting the seriousness of the issue in Malaysia.

A study conducted last year by global market research and consulting firm Ipsos revealed that nearly 47 percent of parents knew at least one child in their community who had been a victim of cyberbullying. And, one in four parents believed their own child had experienced online bullying.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) reported receiving 8,339 complaints related to cyberbullying – an average of 27 cases per day – between January and Nov 1 last year.

These statistics underscore the urgent need for a safer online ecosystem for social media users.

Acknowledging this need, the Malaysian government announced in November last year that it was studying the feasibility of introducing an Anti-Cyberbullying Act to curb such activities.

DEEP IMPACT

Commenting on the issue, Dr Mohd Nazir Mohd Nazori, a senior lecturer at the Kulliyyah of Allied Health Sciences, International Islamic University Malaysia, said bullying is an act that is done repeatedly with the intention of instilling fear, anger or sadness in the victim.

“Cyberbullying is more dangerous because the use of digital technology allows embarrassing information or images to spread widely and remain online indefinitely,” he said.

He added that among the factors that lead teenagers to become bullies are peer pressure and a desire to fit in with like-minded groups.

“Many of their (bullies’) actions are driven by group conformity... they just follow what the group is doing and rarely use their own judgment to assess whether what they’re doing is right or wrong,” he told Bernama.

According to the health education expert, bullies often present a different persona in front of their parents compared to when they are engaging in cyberbullying.

SIGNS OF VICTIMISATION

Mohd Nazir said signs a child may be experiencing cyberbullying include a loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy, a tendency to keep to themselves, looking gloomy and showing fear whenever they hear the sound of phone notifications.

He also warned that without intervention from parents or guardians, victims of bullying are at risk of developing mental health issues.

He believes that to combat cyberbullying, merely limiting children’s Internet access is not enough.

“We’ve to educate them first,” he said, adding, “We need to teach our children what their (smart) devices are for. For example, if a child enjoys drawing, parents should help them choose appropriate apps and review their work weekly.”

He is also of the view that children should not have social media accounts as they lack the maturity to give informed consent and are vulnerable to digital dangers such as privacy breaches and interaction with strangers.

Sharing the same view, Dr Zulfikar Ahmad, senior psychology officer at the Psychological and Counselling Services Centre, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, believes that smartphones should only be given to a child based on his or her maturity level.

He said parents should not justify giving smartphones to their children solely for safety or educational purposes.

“If we don’t even know what our children are doing with these devices, who they are interacting with... we are actually exposing them to all kinds of risks, not just cyberbullying,” he said, advising parents to be more alert to behavioural changes in their children who are using smartphones.

STRICTER PENALTIES

On July 11, the government enforced amendments to the Penal Code (Amendment) 2025 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) 2025 aimed at strengthening efforts to combat cyberbullying. The amendments also introduce new sections, namely Sections 507B to 507G, which allow for faster and stricter action against those who break the law.

Section 507D(2), for example, provides for penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment or a fine for offences involving threatening, insulting or abusive communication that leads to suicide attempts due to provocation.

Commenting on these amendments, Dr Mohd Nazir said enforcement should also come in the form of advocacy and education so that people understand why such behaviour is wrong and are made aware of the consequences of their actions on the victims.

Zulfikar, meanwhile, suggested that if the cyberbully is a minor or still in school, punishment should take the form of community service, such as cleaning houses of worship or participating in community activities under the supervision of the local people.

“They need to be taught the meaning of responsibility... not punished to the point where they see themselves as bad people. The punishment should educate them so that they think twice before repeating the behaviour,” he said. - Bernama