Malaysia urges UN reform for global peace and justice

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has pushed for immediate reforms in global institutions, particularly the United Nations (UN), outlining three specific proposals to enhance multilateral cooperation.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul emphasised the need to institutionalise dialogue between the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the UN Security Council to integrate parliamentary perspectives in peace and security discussions.

Speaking at the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Johari highlighted the necessity of rapid-response mechanisms for parliamentary collaboration during global crises, drawing from lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thirdly, we propose the development of guidelines for parliamentary oversight of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to ensure human accountability in an automated world,“ he stated during the debate titled A World in Turmoil: Parliamentary Cooperation and Multilateralism for Peace, Justice and Prosperity for All.

As the 46th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) President, Johari reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to democratic strengthening and inclusive development ahead of hosting the AIPA General Assembly in September.

“Prosperity for all requires closing gaps between rich and poor, men and women, urban and rural.

Justice demands addressing selective inaction in prolonged conflicts, including Palestinian self-determination,“ he asserted.

Johari urged the conference to move beyond rhetoric, calling it a “workshop for actionable ideas.”

He stressed ASEAN’s adherence to UN Charter principles, warning that evolving global threats could undo decades of progress in trade, human rights, and poverty reduction. - Bernama