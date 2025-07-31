Ukraine to amend anti-graft law ahead of crucial parliamentary vote

KYIV: Ukraine will amend a contentious anti-corruption law that recently triggered public protests, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga confirmed in an interview with AFP.

The revised legislation, set for a parliamentary vote on Thursday, aims to restore independence to key anti-graft agencies while introducing new oversight measures.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had initially adjusted the law to place the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the prosecutor general’s authority.

Critics argued this change risked political interference in corruption cases. The updated version, endorsed by the agencies themselves, reinstates their autonomy but mandates regular lie detector tests for officials.

“We anticipate the vote tomorrow. The relevant parliamentary committee has already given its approval. We are getting this fixed,“ Sybiga stated. He reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to anti-corruption reforms, essential for its EU and NATO membership aspirations. “There is no alternative to this path,“ he added.

European allies had expressed concerns that the original law could derail Ukraine’s anti-corruption progress, a critical requirement for EU accession. The parliamentary outcome remains uncertain, however, as some lawmakers—potentially under investigation by NABU—may resist the changes. SAPO noted that 31 MPs were named in ongoing probes. - AFP