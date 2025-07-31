UN urges Thailand, Cambodia to uphold ceasefire agreement

GENEVA: The United Nations has called on Thailand and Cambodia to fully implement their ceasefire agreement and take swift steps to restore peace along their shared border.

UN rights chief Volker Turk emphasized the need for both nations to protect civilians and prevent further violence after recent clashes left at least 43 dead.

The ceasefire, which took effect on Tuesday, followed five days of intense fighting over a long-standing border dispute near contested temples.

Turk stressed that the agreement must be upheld in good faith while diplomatic efforts address the root causes of the conflict.

“This crucial agreement must be fully respected, in good faith, by both sides, as diplomatic efforts continue, in a bid to resolve the root causes of the conflict,“ Turk said.

He urged authorities to counter misinformation and ensure the safety of each other’s nationals.

The truce was brokered in Malaysia with intervention from US President Donald Trump, who both nations are seeking to engage in trade talks to avoid potential tariffs.

At the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Cambodia’s National Assembly President Khuon Sudary called for international monitoring to ensure compliance.

“I would like to call upon international friends and partners to closely monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, ensuring all parties honour their commitments to completely end the conflict,“ she said. - AFP