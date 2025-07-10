Cyberjaya student murder case: Two friends charged in court

SEPANG: Two friends, both aged 19, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today over the death of a private university student in Cyberjaya last month.

M. Sri Darvien, an odd-job worker, faces a murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code for allegedly killing 20-year-old Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara at a Cyberjaya condominium between 9.11 pm and 11.31 pm on June 23.

If convicted, Sri Darvien could face the death penalty, imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

His friend, D. Thineswary, the victim’s housemate, was charged with abetting the murder under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 302. She faces the same potential penalties.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction. Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani denied bail and set September 11 for case mention, pending forensic, post-mortem, and chemical reports.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin led the prosecution, while lawyers M. Manoharan and Mohamed Baharudeen Mohamed Ariff represented Sri Darvien and Thineswary, respectively.

Maniishapriet Kaur, a Bachelor of Physiotherapy student from Sarawak, was found dead in her condominium unit on June 24 at 10 am.

Reports indicate she was alone as her five housemates had left for vacation. - Bernama

