Cyberjaya murder victim’s family mourns sudden death of another relative

PETALING JAYA: The uncle of the university student murdered in Cyberjaya, said the family is devastated by yet another loss.

“I don’t know how to respond, we’ve just been hit with the loss of another family member this morning,” said Datuk Rajpal Singh, speaking about the arrest of three suspects in the murder of his niece.

The three suspects, consisting of two women and a man, aged between 19 and 20, were arrested in Johor Bahru and Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan.

They are suspected of being involved in the murder of 20-year-old Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, who was found with head injuries by her roommate in her university-provided accommodation at a condominium in Cyberjaya on Tuesday.

Lawyer Rajpal said the family is leaving the investigation entirely in the hands of the police.

“I found out about the arrests through news reports. I haven’t had the chance to speak to the investigating officer because I’m still handling the funeral matters,” he told Harian Metro.

“I’m thankful and fully trust the police to carry out their investigation.”

While the arrests have brought some relief, Rajpal revealed that the family is grieving yet again following the sudden death of another relative, just three days after Manisha’s passing.

He said his 57-year-old female cousin passed away around 3am this morning after complaining of breathing difficulties.

“She had come from Johor Bahru to attend Manisha’s funeral. I received a call saying she was unwell and needed to be taken to the hospital,” he said.

“However, she was later pronounced dead. I’m not sure what caused it, but she may have been exhausted and overwhelmed with stress.”

Her cremation will be held at the same crematorium in Jalan Loke Yew where Manisha’s last rites were performed yesterday.

Earlier, it was reported that police arrested one man and two women in connection with the murder case at Mutiara Ville, Cyberjaya.

Sepang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman said the arrests were made by officers from Bukit Aman, the Selangor police headquarters, and Sepang district police—less than 48 hours after the police report was filed.

