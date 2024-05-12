Cyclone Fengal: Malaysians urged to avoid unnecessary travel to Tamil Nadu

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians who are planning to travel to Tamil Nadu, India, are strongly advised to reconsider their plans and to avoid unnecessary travel in view of the latest weather situation triggered by Cyclone Fengal, which is slowly moving towards inland and its aftermath.

The Consulate-General of Malaysia in Chennai, in a travel advisory posted on its Facebook page, urged travellers, especially those travelling to the Villipuram and Tiruvannamalai regions to take precaution until the situation stabilises.

“Several parts of the districts have been impacted by landslides and heavy rain, and local authorities are currently engaged in rescue and recovery efforts.

“We advise all Malaysians to stay updated with the latest news and to cooperate with the ongoing relief operations. Your safety is our top priority,” the statement read.

According to the Consulate-General, Malaysians need to keep in mind that there will be travel delays and disruptions due to floods, landslides and potential damage to infrastructure.

The consulate also advised Malaysians to follow instructions from local authorities and emergency services and to remain vigilant, it added.

Malaysians in need of consular assistance can contact the Consulate-General of Malaysia in Chennai at No. 7 (Old No. 3), 1st Street, Cenotaph Road, Teynampet, Chennai 600 018, Tamil Nadu, India, or call 0091 44 2433 4434/35/36, or fax 0091 44 2433 4437 or reach them by email at mwchennai@kln.gov.my.