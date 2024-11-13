PETALING JAYA: Former Finance Minister Tan Sri Daim Zainuddin, who passed away this morning, is remembered fondly by those who knew him as a man with “simple” tastes and a “brilliant” mind.

Former Kedah Menteri Besar Tan Sri Sanusi Junid’s son said his parents had a close friendship with Daim and his wife, according to the New Straits Times.

Akhramsyah Sanusi Junid remembers the former Finance Minister as a man who had simple tastes, mentioning that it was “apparent”, as quoted, in his dressing sense.

“He would attend international conferences in just a short-sleeve batik shirt while others would be wearing suits.

“But no one would judge him simply because he was Daim.

“He was simple that way, but brilliant and intellectually deep in character,” Akhramsyah was quoted as saying.

He also recalled the time he assisted Daim in the 14th General Election for his campaign, remembering the moment he wanted to stop to dine in a road side stall serving ‘gulai ikan Temenung’, adding that that moment “highlighted the simplicity of the man despite his wealthy image,” as quoted.

Akramsyah also remembers on how Daim’s always gave him “unexpected advice”, as quoted.

“The last advice he gave was for me to find a way to contribute to Kedah’s economic development regardless of the political differences I have with the state government of the day,” he was quoted as saying.

Daim, the businessman turned politician from Alor Star, Kedah served as a member of Parliament for five terms between 1982 and 2004.

Back in 2018, Daim and other political veterans who backed former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in going against also then-Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were sacked from Umno.

After that, the former Finance Minister appeared in Pakatan Harapan rallies ahead of the momentous 14th General Election which shook the nation after it witnessed the fall of Najib and Barisan Nasional in the polls.

Daim then went on to spearhead a Council of Eminent Persons, following the change in government, which was tasked with the duty of advising the new administration for its first 100 days.