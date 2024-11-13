Gov’t expresses condolences over Tun Daim’s passing

PUTRAJAYA: The government today conveyed condolences to the family of Tun Daim Zainuddin, a former finance minister, who died today at the age of 86.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil paid tribute to Tun Daim, recognising his significant contributions to the nation during his tenure in the Cabinet.

“On behalf of the government, I would like to express our condolences to the family of Tun Daim. We pray that his family will have patience in facing this loss. Our condolences,“ he told Bernama and RTM after attending the “Majlis Jasamu Dikenang Kementerian Komunikasi 2024” event here today.

Daim, whose real name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, served as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 and held the position again from 1999 to 2001.

The funeral prayer is scheduled at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan in Jalan Duta here after the Asar prayers.

