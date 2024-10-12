PUTRAJAYA: Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will undertake a two-day working visit to Malaysia beginning Tuesday.

In a statement, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said Rasmussen is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on December 11, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur.

“Besides taking stock of Malaysia-Denmark bilateral relations, Anwar Rasmussen are also expected to discuss the prospect of cooperation in new areas, particularly in green transition, circular economy and health cooperation.

“They (Anwar and Rasmussen) will also take the opportunity to exchange views on ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025 and Denmark’s non-permanent membership to the United Nations Security Council 2025-2026, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern,“ read the statement.

This is Rasmussen’s first visit to Malaysia since assuming office in December 2022. Rasmussen will be accompanied by senior officials from Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is also scheduled to attend a reception marking the reopening of the Royal Danish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Between January and October 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Denmark increased by 12.9 per cent to RM2.19 billion (US$1=RM4.42) compared with the corresponding period in 2023, the statement added.

Malaysia is also a proud host to more than 100 Danish companies, with investments valued at over RM2.2 billion in the manufacturing sector as of June 2024, creating 5,024 job opportunities.