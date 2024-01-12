DAP Sarawak to contest in upcoming state election

KUCHING: DAP Sarawak has confirmed its decision to contest in the upcoming state election, a move driven by strong support from the party delegates and their state leadership’s determination to secure a better outcome.

The party’s Sarawak chairman, Chong Chieng Jen who was re-elected to the post during the committee’s election conducted during their ordinary convention said the delegates’ overwhelming mandate was a key factor behind the decision.

“We have heard from you, the delegates, in your show of hands, the wishes of the delegates and will proceed along that line in our struggle,” he said when addressing the delegates at the conclusion of the election held here, today.

Chong, who is also the Kuching Member of Parliament (MP) said the committee that he led would align its strategy with the aspirations of the delegates, focusing on unity, hard work and collaboration to improve the party’s performance.

“The journey ahead requires not only hard work and cooperation from this committee but also unity and commitment from all delegates,” he said, while adding that all members must remain steadfast in their commitment to DAP’s cause.

Meanwhile, DAP National Organising Secretary Steven Sim who spoke at the opening of the convention reaffirmed the party’s unwavering support for its Sarawak branch, pledging solidarity as they prepare for the upcoming state election.

“I want to reiterate the support from DAP Malaysia towards all our comrades in DAP Sarawak. We will stand by you so that you can continue this struggle for the people of Sarawak, for the betterment of Sarawak, and for the betterment of Malaysia,” he said.

The other members elected into 2024-2027 DAP Sarawak State Committee include Lanang MP Alice Lau who was elected as Deputy Chairman, Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol (Vice Chairman), Sibu MP Oscar Ling (Vice Chairman), Alan Ling (Secretary), Larry Asap (Assistant Secretary);

Chiew Chiu Sing (Treasurer), Violet Yong (Organising Secretary), Teng Mee Hing (Assistant Organising Secretary), Roderick Wong (Assistant Organising Secretary), Kelvin Yii (Publicity Secretary), Michael Kong (Assistant Publicity Secretary) and Irene Chang (Director of Political Education).

The committee members comprised Tan Kok Ping, Sim Kiat Leng, Paul Ling, Stanley Chiew and George Lam.