Australian Open: Rachel stages comeback to overcome first hurdle

NATIONAL squash player Rachel Arnold staged an impressive comeback in the opening round of the Australian Open 2025, overturning a two-game deficit to defeat Egypt’s Nour Heikal at South Bank Piazza, Brisbane.

The 21-year-old Nour started strongly and caught Rachel off guard to secure a 2-0 lead with 11-7 and 11-9 wins.

However, the Malaysian fought back in dominant fashion, taking the next three games 11-5, 11-6 and 11-4 to seal the victory.

“I was a bit nervous. I think I was just trying to get used to the court, but I’m pretty happy with how I got on afterwards.

“I’m glad they got it set up (the event was delayed by one day due to the impact of ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred). I’m really happy the glass is on here. And, you know, I think it’ll be a good showcase for everyone in Brisbane,“ she said through a PSA Squash Tour statement today.

Rachel will next face Egypt’s Rowan Elaraby in the second round tomorrow, with the world No. 19 holding a 3-3 head-to-head record against Rowan.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ainaa Amani and Aira Azman had contrasting fortunes after bowing out in their respective matches.

Ainaa fell to the United States’ Marina Stefanoni in straight sets, 9-11, 3-11, 8-11 in a 28-minute contest while Aira pushed Canada’s Nicole Bunyan to five games before losing 9-11, 11-9, 11-4, 7-11, 8-11.