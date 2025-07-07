Dapur Digital expands to 10 more PPR areas to uplift B40 communities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dapur Digital programme has expanded to 10 additional People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) areas in the Federal Territories, reinforcing its mission to uplift the B40 community.

The initiative, now in its second year, has already demonstrated significant impact, with the first phase generating over RM1 million in sales across five PPR locations.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa highlighted the programme’s success, noting its role in strengthening the local economy through public-private partnerships.

Key collaborators include industry players, NGOs, and Pepper Labs, with additional backing from private firms and media partners.

The newly added locations are PPR Seri Semarak, PPR Hiliran Ampang, PPR Seri Alam, PPR Raya Permai, PPR Kampung Muhibbah, PPR Taman Mulia, PPR Beringin, Pangsapuri Sentul Utama, PA Sri Kedah, and PA Seri Perlis II.

“This initiative under Usaha Jaya Insan not only offers culinary training but also equips participants with digital marketing and financial management skills,” Zaliha said during the 2025 Dapur Digital key presentation ceremony at Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The programme provides modern kitchen facilities, a food processing centre, an e-commerce hub, and lifelong learning opportunities.

Additionally, it assists participants in securing essential certifications such as Halal approval from JAKIM, home-based food permits, and BeSS certification from the Ministry of Health.

“I’ve asked Pepper Labs to help participants obtain these certifications to expand their market reach,” Zaliha added.

Latiff Abu Hassan, chairman of the PA Seri Perlis 2 Residents’ Association, praised the initiative for creating income opportunities, particularly for single mothers and senior citizens.

Dapur Digital, Malaysia’s first public-private-philanthropic partnership of its kind, is supported by the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Territories Department, DBKL, and Yayasan Hasanah. – Bernama