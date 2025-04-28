PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia marks a historic milestone today as the Data Sharing Act 2025 officially comes into effect, providing a legal and structured framework for the secure and efficient sharing of data between ministries and federal government agencies.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said in a statement today that the Data Sharing Act 2025 created a process for federal agencies to request data and how such requests would be handled.

“The National Data Sharing Committee will carry out a strict evaluation when an application is made according to the criteria set in the Act, in deciding whether or not the data requested can be shared. This promotes accountability while ensuring personal data remains safe.

“This new Act is set to enhance public service delivery, allowing government departments to access shared data in real time. This will result in faster decision-making and better coordination in public services,” he said.

Gobind said the sharing and analysis of data were essential for technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), particularly for developing applications for various sectors, such as healthcare, agriculture, and urban planning, resulting in innovative and realistic solutions.

“Through this legislation, and the establishment of the National AI Office (NAIO), the MADANI Government’s aspiration to create an AI nation will be further accelerated.

“The Data Sharing Act 2025 will also create a more connected and data-driven Government that will benefit Malaysians, safeguard their welfare, and promote economic growth,” he said.

He also urged all state governments to introduce similar legislation, which would facilitate data sharing across federal, states and local government agencies, ultimately benefiting the whole country.

“We are also in the process of engaging industry players to find mechanisms that will enable the sharing of data between the government and the industry in the near future.

“This will enable greater use of technology, data-driven governance and future technology solutions, which will enable our country to optimise the benefits of technology for the Rakyat, moving ahead,” he said.