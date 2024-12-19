DBKL allocates RM2.8 billion for 2025 Budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has allocated RM2.8 billion for its 2025 Budget.

Of the amount, RM2.2 billion (77.5 per cent) is for management while RM57 million (20.3 per cent) is meant for development.

Announcing the DBKL budget today, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the budget, themed “Kuala Lumpur Lestari, Warga Kota Sejahtera”, was a 6.59 per cent increase from the RM2.7 billion set aside in 2024.

She explained that the budget had been allocated based on priority areas, outlined in 15 DBKL Flagship Programmes (2024-2026), including the Flood Mitigation programme (RM89.1 million), the Traffic Congestion and Safety Management programme (RM178.7 million), the Low Carbon programme (RM57.6 million), and the Business Sustainability programme (RM26.9 million).

“This is a ‘spending budget’ and not an ‘aspirational budget’. This means that every plan outlined is realistic and based on real needs without sacrificing DBKL’s vision and mission, which is to give priority to projects that have a direct impact on the well-being of the city dwellers,” she told a press conference here today.

Maimunah said that, as Malaysia was set to assume the ASEAN chairmanship next year and in line with Visit Malaysia Year 2026, DBKL had allocated RM21.8 million for managing the two events.

According to her, more than 200 meetings at various levels would take place across the country, with Kuala Lumpur set to host key meetings, including the ASEAN Heads of Government Meeting in May and October 2025.

“As such, DBKL has allocated RM8.5 million for the event, with a focus on improving the quality of urban life, addressing community issues, and improving access to public facilities and services.

“At the same time, DBKL is preparing for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 by allocating RM8.4 million to upgrade the tourism triangle area and carry out urban design image conservation projects,” she said.