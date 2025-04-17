KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been given four months to conduct a regularisation exercise for unlicensed traders, commonly known as ‘Rambo’ vendors, in the federal capital.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the initiative is one of the approaches to support sustainability among traders, particularly small-scale traders and hawkers, in obtaining business licences.

“We will allow until August for all unlicensed traders to come forward and register with us (DBKL) to apply for business licences in Kuala Lumpur. We offer various types of licences based on individual needs, and, insya-Allah, we are committed to assisting in this process.

“However, it must be understood that not everyone can be granted a licence. There are considerations. DBKL needs to examine the entire hawker ecosystem and propose more strategic solutions, rather than simply maintaining the status quo,“ she said after attending the Semarak Aidilfitri event at Dataran DBKL here today.

Dr Zaliha said the ministry currently does not have an exact number of unlicensed traders but hopes that the regularisation exercise will help provide data and mapping on the issue.

She added that even if a hawker obtains a licence, they must still adhere to the regulations, and it does not mean they can operate anywhere in a manner that jeopardises public safety.

“For example, in open and crowded areas, we cannot allow the sale of potentially explosive items like hydrogen-filled balloons. They are very dangerous if not properly controlled,“ she said.

Commenting on the trend of food trucks and sidewalk stalls, she said that the ministry would improve procedures such as ensuring pedestrian space, gazetting certain areas, or permitting operations only during specific hours.

Meanwhile, she urged traders and the public to remain courteous and cooperative with authorities during enforcement activities.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif presented zakat donations in the form of RM200 cash to 500 asnaf recipients, including orphans, senior citizens, single mothers, persons with disabilities, and the underprivileged, with another 500 expected to receive the aid in stages.