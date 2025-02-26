KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is considering revoking licences and blacklisting traders found selling their Ramadan bazaar lots to third parties.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that similar action is also being considered against third parties who lease the lots from the original licence holders.

“If complaints are received and proven to be valid, DBKL will take firm action against both parties; the original licence holders and the tenant, by revoking their licences and blacklisting them.

“This is a stern warning. We want to ensure that the organisation of Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars in Kuala Lumpur is carried out properly, while also supporting small traders,” she said, at the 2025 Kuala Lumpur Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar media briefing, today.

Also present at the briefing was Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Dr Zaliha said that, to date, DBKL has yet to receive any complaints regarding attempts to sell or sublet Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar lots to third parties, and urged members of the public to report any such activities to DBKL or the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), so that immediate action can be taken.

She also reminded traders not to hire foreign workers as assistants at Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars, as it is prohibited under DBKL’s by-laws.

“Any trader found employing foreign workers, whether documented or undocumented, will face a full forfeiture of their rental deposit.

“Regarding typhoid injection, this vaccination is crucial to prevent food poisoning and disease outbreaks. I have requested that this requirement be enforced as a key condition, with a 100 per cent deposit deduction if traders fail to get the injection,” she said.

This year, the rental rate for Ramadan bazaar lots is RM500 with a deposit of RM200, while the rate for Aidilfitri bazaar lots is RM2,700, including a deposit of RM2,000.

Dr Zaliha said that applications for DBKL’s Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar trading licences have nearly reached full capacity.

For 2025, DBKL has allocated 3,567 Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaar lots at 42 locations, comprising 40 Ramadan bazaars and two Aidilfitri bazaars.