KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters tomorrow to assist in an investigation into corruption and money laundering involving him, said MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said that the Bera MP is expected to arrive at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10.30 am.

“We will record his statement to proceed with the probe,“ he said when contacted today, adding that the case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On Feb 10, Ismail Sabri submitted his asset declaration information; on Feb 19, the MACC recorded his statement.

Yesterday, Azam confirmed that the former leader is the suspect in the corruption and money laundering investigation following the discovery of approximately RM170 million during a raid at a condominium believed to have been used as a ‘safe house.’

The probe focuses on the expenditure and management of funds for promotional and publicity purposes during his tenure.

Azam said the commission has recorded statements from 31 individuals and frozen 13 bank accounts with approximately RM2 million, all of which are legitimate and active.

MACC has reportedly seized RM170 million in foreign currencies, including the Thai Baht, Riyal, Pound Sterling, Won, Euro, Swiss Franc, and Yuan. Additionally, 16 kg of pure gold bullion, valued at around RM7 million, was confiscated.