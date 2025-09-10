DBKL realigns senior officer’s role amid MACC corruption investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall has reassigned a senior officer currently under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

DBKL announced the realignment of placement and duties to ensure uninterrupted daily administrative operations during the ongoing probe.

The city administration emphasised its serious approach towards matters of integrity, transparency, and governance in an official statement.

DBKL’s commitment remains focused on ensuring all administrative matters proceed with transparency, accountability, and integrity.

These values align with public service principles that fundamentally rely on maintaining public trust.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed four individuals including a Jusa B grade senior officer were detained in Operation DBKL.

Sixteen individuals have provided their statements to investigators as part of the ongoing corruption investigation.

Authorities seized over RM200,000 in cash during raids connected to the case.

Investigators also confiscated four telecommunications devices and two luxury vehicles including a Lexus RX500H and Mini Cooper.

The seizure included high-end branded handbags and shoes from luxury brands Hermes and Louis Vuitton. – Bernama