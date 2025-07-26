DBKL removes unsafe stage at Dataran Merdeka gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) dismantled the main stage at Dataran Merdeka today after discovering it failed to meet safety standards.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan confirmed the structure lacked proper approval and capacity assessments.

“The stage was built without considering its actual safe capacity. No safety or capacity details were submitted to PDRM,” he said in a statement.

Initial plans only permitted two Hilux vehicles as the stage, but the final setup violated agreements.

Authorities are now reviewing potential regulatory breaches and may take further action.

The gathering spanned five locations—Masjid Negara, Central Market, Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad, Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru, and SOGO—before converging at Dataran Merdeka. - Bernama