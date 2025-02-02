KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been instructed to complete the Jalan Melayu upgrade work before the start of Ramadan, which begins in early March.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa shared in a Facebook post today that she had personally reviewed the progress of the upgrade project following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit.

On Jan 10, the Prime Minister reportedly asked DBKL to go to the field to inspect the dilapidated business areas around Jalan Masjid India which are in need of improvement.

Following this, DBKL announced that that upon completion of the upgrade, the hawker stall areas surrounding Jalan Melayu and Jalan Masjid India will be revamped with a cleaner, more attractive, and orderly design.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha also officiated the launch of the Bersih-KAL programme and the Zero Waste Campaign at the Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek Mosque, early this morning.

She said that the Bersih-KAL programme is one of the initiatives in conjunction with the 2025 Federal Territories Day celebration which is an extension of the Bersih Setiap Tempat (BeST) programme, launched recently.

“Kuala Lumpur, as the capital, must set an example in various areas, including the balance and sustainability of urban civilisation.

“Therefore, I consistently stress the importance of cleanliness as a core value, in alignment with the CHASE City vision, which incorporates Clean City as a fundamental pillar for fostering a sustainable and livable urban environment,” she said.

She added that these programmes reflect the MADANI values championed by the Prime Minister. She noted that a city should not solely focus on physical developments, such as towering skyscrapers, but should also prioritise the cultural and civilisational advancement of its people, particularly in fostering cleanliness.