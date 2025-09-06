KUALA LUMPUR: The nation was shaken once again in the early hours today by a tragic accident that claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

The fatal crash occurred at 1.10 am at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding in Gerik, Perak, involving a chartered bus transporting UPSI students back to their campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, and a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that was traveling in the same direction, from Jeli, Kelantan to Gerik.

This heartbreaking tragedy comes less than a month after a fatal crash on May 13, which claimed the lives of nine members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) in Teluk Intan, Perak.

According to reports, the crash occurred when the bus rear-ended the Alza, causing the bus to overturn and the MPV to veer into a roadside ditch.

A total of 48 victims were accounted for, including 13 who perished at the scene and were taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh, and two others who succumbed to their injuries at Gerik Hospital.

Seven more victims were admitted to the red zone (critical condition), 20 to the yellow zone (semi-critical), and six to the green zone (minor injuries) at Gerik Hospital.

At press time, authorities have yet to release an official list of the deceased or injured victims.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, in a Facebook post, announced that UPSI has established an operations room and hotline.

Accommodation assistance for the victims’ families is also being coordinated with Ungku Omar Polytechnic in Ipoh and the Gerik Community College.

UPSI vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said that the university has assigned one staff member to each affected family to ensure that all next of kin receive appropriate assistance.

For the record, fatal bus accidents have plagued Malaysian roads for years.

On Dec 24, 2016, a total of 14 people were killed and 16 were injured when an express bus plunged 20 feet into a ravine at KM137 of the North-South Expressway near Kampung Jayo, Muar, Johor.

Malaysia’s worst recorded bus accident occurred on Aug 21, 2013, when 37 people, including the driver, died and 16 were injured after a bus carrying 52 passengers plunged 60 meters into a ravine at KM3.6 of Jalan Genting Highlands-Kuala Lumpur.