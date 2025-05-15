Deadly shootout ends reign of notorious robbery suspect

GEORGE TOWN: A man suspected to be involved in armed robbery, house break-ins and self-service laundrette thefts in Penang, with total losses amounting to RM500,000, was killed in a shootout at Jalan Lintang Bukit Jambul, Bayan Lepas, near here today.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said a team from the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who were conducting a crime prevention operation, encountered a suspicious-looking BMW car at about 4 am.

“The police approached the car and identified themselves, but the man driving the vehicle suddenly exited and opened fire on the police vehicle.

“In response, the police returned fire in self-defence, and upon further inspection, found that the 35-year-old local man had died at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

He said a search of the man’s car uncovered a FNP-45 pistol with three bullets, a metal rod, two wooden sticks, two machetes, 22.5 grammes of methamphetamine, a signal jammer, various housebreaking tools and clothing.

Hamzah said further checks revealed the suspect had 19 previous criminal records, 15 related to narcotics and that his body has been sent to the Forensics Department at Penang Hospital for further action.

Following the incident, he said police arrested seven men and a woman, in their 20s and 40s,who are are believed to be connected to the suspect’s criminal activities. at several locations around Penang today.

“Police believe that with these arrests, we have solved 25 cases of robbery, house break-ins, and self-service laundrette thefts that occurred in Penang, involving total losses of RM500,000,“ he said.

He added that four of the eight arrested suspects have prior criminal records, and all of them will be remanded to assist in investigations.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960. Further investigations are ongoing,“ he said.