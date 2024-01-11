Deepavali: 39 fatalities recorded in two days - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 39 fatalities have been recorded nationwide over two days starting Wednesday during the Deepavali celebrations.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that 3,268 road accidents were also reported during this time.

He explained that on Wednesday, there were 1,882 accidents, including 15 fatal incidents that resulted in 16 deaths, while yesterday, there were 1,386 accidents, which included 23 fatal crashes leading to 23 deaths.

“The highest number of fatalities involved motorcyclists and pillion riders, totalling 32 individuals. The balance involved drivers and passengers of other vehicles,” he said when contacted.

Mohd Yusri also advised road users to ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition, comply with traffic rules and be considerate and tolerant towards one another.

“Plan your journey, especially for long trips. Stay aware of your surroundings and keep up to date with the latest information provided by government agencies and highway concessionaires,” he said.