Deepavali: An occasion to strengthen unity, harmony among country’s diverse communities - Cabinet Ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Deepavali, to be celebrated tomorrow, should be an occasion to strengthen unity and foster harmony in the country’s diverse communities.

This message was conveyed by several Cabinet Ministers in their respective Deepavali wishes.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said Deepavali is not only a celebration for Hindus but also an opportunity for people of all races and religions to come together in appreciation of cultural diversity.

“In the context of our country, which is rich in heritage and traditions, it is important for us to respect and appreciate every festival that is celebrated by the people of all walks of life.

“In the spirit of Deepavali, we should strengthen the bonds of friendship among us, regardless of religion, race, or culture. This is the time to celebrate the diversity that strengthens our country and to reinforce the unity we have built over many years,” he said in a statement today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said as heirs of the nation, it is everyone’s responsibility to uphold the unity that has been established.

“By fostering a spirit of inclusiveness and mutual respect, we must ensure the foundation of Malaysian unity remains strong so that progress can be enjoyed by all segments of society.

“May this Deepavali remind us to strengthen unity, deepen our respect for one another, and renew our commitment to bring the country towards a brighter future,“ he said in a statement.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing expressed in a Facebook post his hope that the Festival of Lights will be celebrated with an appreciation for the spirit of unity, harmony, and cultural diversity that makes Malaysia truly unique.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also extended her Deepavali wishes, advising everyone to stay safe on the roads.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil extended his Deepavali greetings to all Hindus in Malaysia.

“Thittikkum Iniya Deepavali Nal Valthukkal!,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching also shared her Deepavali wishes, encouraging the public to adopt healthy eating and lifestyle habits during the celebrations.

“Malaysia is indeed rich in diverse celebrations, each bringing a variety of delicious dishes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to reduce sugar in drinks and food. This aligns with the government’s aim to create a healthier society,“ she said in a one-minute, 32-second video posted on Facebook.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad also extended their Deepavali greetings.