Deepavali event hosted for visually impaired individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Deepavali on Oct 31, the Better Malaysia Foundation (BMF) and Yayasan My First Home teamed up with the Malaysian Blind Sports Association (MBSA) to organise a medical camp and distribute groceries to some 100 visually impaired individuals yesterday.

BMF chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan, who is Berjaya Corporation and Yayasan My First Home founder and adviser, said the Festival of Lights symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness, and is about bringing people together and showing care for the underprivileged.

“The spirit of Deepavali reminds us that unity and compassion can light up the lives of those in need. This is something to be encouraged at all times, not only during festivities.”

BMF trustee Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar said as part of the foundation’s efforts, BMF distributes food to the less fortunate during festive occasions, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year, to ensure they too can partake in the celebrations.

“Over the years, we have provided monthly support to dozens of the less privileged as a way to reduce their financial difficulties.”

She said yesterday’s initiative served to ensure the visually impaired could celebrate festive occasions, marking a shift from the focus of previous years on B40 families and underprivileged communities.

“When the suggestion to select beneficiaries from MBSA was made, we thought it was a great idea and wish to keep this collaboration going for many more years. We hope more sponsors would join us because working together would allow more people to be helped.”

Yayasan My First Home general manager Nambee Ashvin Nambiar said while BMF has been organising corporate social responsibility initiatives for several years, yesterday’s event was its first partnership with BMF to celebrate Deepavali with the visually impaired.

“Usually, volunteers would visit People’s Housing Project flats to interview residents, identify those in greatest need and create a shortlist to provide them with groceries during major festivals.

“This year, Yayasan My First Home partnered with BMF and MBSA, which works directly with blind beneficiaries. We learned that many MBSA members fall under the lower-income category.

“They earn very little as they often work as masseuses or sell tissue paper to make a living. We recognise that they also deserve the support needed to celebrate these festivals.”

Beneficiary Gurmit Kaur, 45, expressed gratitude for the groceries she received ahead of Deepavali.

“The support not only eases my financial burden but also allows my mother and I to enjoy the spirit of Deepavali. Although it is still two weeks away, we can already feel the festive atmosphere.”

Gurmit, who works as a massage therapist, said the event was quite different from previous charity events as it also offered a free medical checkup for the beneficiaries.

“I was surprised to be given a free medical checkup when I arrived as it would be expensive to get it done elsewhere. I hope BMF and Yayasan My First Home continue organising similar events so that more people can enjoy the benefits.”

MBSA member Thavasothy S. Mailvaganam Pillai, 72 said this was the first time he took part in an event that reached out to the blind community.

“We received a medical checkup and much-needed groceries. It helped reduce the financial burden on us to purchase essentials for Deepavali. I think it is a great help, and BMF and Yayasan My First Home have done a wonderful job.”