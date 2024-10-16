Deepavali: Prices of essential goods, spices has increased by up to 250% - PHA

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hindu Association (PHA) today reported that there was an alarming rise in the prices of essential goods, especially prices of spices that has increased by up to 250%, ahead of the coming Deepavali festival on Oct 31.

PHA President Datuk P. Murugiah said acting on complaints received, the association carried out a survey at a number of retail shops and found that there was indeed an alarming increase in the prices of essential goods and spices when compared to a year ago.

“Even shocking was to find that the price of cardamon had skyrocketed from RM40 per kilo in 2023 to RM140 per kilo this year, displaying a far-fetched price increase of 250% in just over one year.

“Of the 19 items surveyed, seven items had a price increase of 100% and more while the remaining items showed an increase of between 22% to 75%,“ he said in a statement, today.

Murugiah also noted that the price of cumin seeds has increased from RM13 per kg to RM38 per kg; garlic from RM6 per kg to RM14 per kg; black pepper from RM18 per kg to RM38 per kg and price of gram flour has surged by 50% to RM7.50 per kg.

Therefore, PHA urge the Ministry of Trade and Cost of Living to act against importers, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers who chose to increase the prices as well as carry out random checks by the relevant authorities to ensure that retailers and wholesalers do not arbitrarily increase prices of essential goods.

Earlier, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) for Deepavali 2024 will be announced soon and the ministry is still in the midst of working with the industry to identify items to be listed in the SHMMP for Deepavali.

The SHMMP has been implemented since 2000 under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. Under the scheme, several types of essential goods have been identified as festive season price-controlled items, with maximum prices set at the producer, wholesaler, and retailer levels for a specified period.

Hindus across the country will be celebrating Deepavali on Oct 31.