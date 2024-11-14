Deeply honoured to receive prestigious order from Peru - PM ANwar

LIMA (Peru): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he is deeply honoured to be conferred the prestigious Order of the Sun of Peru, “El Sol del Peru.”

“I understand that this distinguished award was established soon after Peru declared its independence from Spain in 1821, making it the oldest civilian honour in the Americas.”

“As with any honour I receive in my role as Prime Minister, I accept this distinction on behalf of the people of Malaysia. We will cherish this as a symbol of the enduring friendship between our two nations,” he said after receiving the Order.

The investiture of the award by Peruvian President, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, took place at the Government Palace on Wednesday.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Peru holds a certain familiarity that is hard to ignore.

“Like Malaysia, it is a thriving multicultural society, with a megadiverse ecosystem that mirrors our own. Both our nations strive to adapt amid growing geopolitical shifts and economic rivalries,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia sees immense potential in strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and promoting the interests of the Global South.

“The tyranny of distance will not hold us back from building a fruitful partnership,” he said.

Anwar also said that it was his sincere hope that this would mark a new beginning in the relationship between both countries as there is much that can be achieved together.

The Order “El Sol de Peru” or “The Sun of Peru”, grade of Gran Cross, is awarded to Sovereigns, Heads of State, Head of Government, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Minister of State, accredited foreign Ambassadors or President of public authorities.

The insignia of the Grand Cross is compound of. The Grand Office’s badge, a purple sash worn across the right shoulder, from which a Commander’s medal is hung.

In addition, a button with the colour of the Order, worn on the upper side of the suit, and the corresponding diploma are given.

Anwar’s visit to Peru, which includes his participation in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from Nov 14 to 16, is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Peru.

The Prime Minister arrived here on Nov 12.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

Peru, a western South American country is bordered by Ecuador and Colombia in the north and in the east by Brazil.

Lima, Peru’s capital with a population of 11.36 million is hosting the APEC meetings for the third time after 2008 and 2016.