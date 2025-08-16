Defence ministry expands G2G MoUs to curb middlemen in asset procurement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry is enhancing international cooperation through Government-to-Government (G2G) Memorandums of Understanding for defence procurement.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated this approach eliminates intermediaries in acquiring national defence assets.

“The MADANI government remains consistent in its efforts to improve governance and ensure transparency, including in purchases of national defence assets,” he said.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, earlier warned against repeating past procurement errors during Rejimen Gerak Khas’ 60th anniversary parade in Mersing.

The monarch stressed evaluations must prioritise market prices and armed forces’ needs over third-party recommendations.

Mohamed Khaled affirmed the ministry’s commitment to accountability and integrity in defence acquisitions.

Internal policies are being tightened to enforce transparency and ethical compliance in procurement processes.

New proposals will involve the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to assess suitability, safety, and technological relevance.

“Any procurement of defence assets is also made based on MAF requirements or user-driven,” he clarified.

Market price assessments will precede purchases to ensure cost efficiency, he added. - Bernama