Defence Ministry proposes National Maritime Council for security coordination

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry has proposed establishing a National Maritime Council to coordinate and implement the country’s maritime strategies more systematically.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated this initiative is crucial for implementing a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach to complex maritime challenges.

He emphasised that existing gaps in Malaysia’s maritime governance reflect the government’s willingness to acknowledge reality and take corrective action.

“Maritime security is not the exclusive responsibility of a single ministry or agency,“ he said during his keynote address at the Roundtable Conference and Launch of the Policy Paper: The Future of Malaysia’s Maritime Security.

Mohamed Khaled stressed the need for a comprehensive approach involving all stakeholders including government, industry players and the general public.

He explained that Malaysia’s maritime defence strategy must integrate multiple sectors including fisheries, trade, energy, education, technology and coastal communities.

Security threats have expanded beyond traditional issues like piracy, smuggling and intrusion into digital and economic dimensions.

“Cyberattacks could cripple port operations while digital disruptions could affect shipping routes,“ he noted.

He highlighted espionage threats compromising oil and gas platforms and nations deploying fishing flotillas to assert control in the South China Sea.

Mohamed Khaled affirmed Malaysia would not provoke tension or engage in zero-sum games merely to project strength.

He stressed that Malaysia’s pragmatic stance should not be mistaken for weakness or passivity against threats. – Bernama