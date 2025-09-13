Defend rights of Malays and Muslims, but don’t deny rights of other races - PM Anwar

MERSING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that unity in the country will be guaranteed if the rights of the Malay and Muslim majority are defended without denying the rights of other races who are also Malaysian citizens.

He said this was the basis of national unity that had been upheld all along.

“If we want to guarantee unity, the rights of this country’s majority of Malays and Muslims must be defended. But this country also has to guarantee the rights of all citizens - the Chinese, Indians, Orang Asli, Dayak and Kadazan,” he said at the Meet Anwar session in conjunction with the 27th Johor Scouts General Assembly (PAPJ27) here today.

On the role and responsibility of young people as leaders and future heirs of the country, Anwar said this group must be given the widest possible space, training and opportunities to hone their discipline and skills.

“If the young people are fully trained and disciplined, our future is more assured. Who will be the heirs? The young people. Who will determine the future? (the young people),” he said.

Touching on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, the Prime Minister said Malaysia focused on the agenda of peace, digital connectivity and regional energy that can strengthen ties between the member countries.

Anwar also welcomed proposals to hold an ASEAN scouts gathering as a platform to strengthen youth collaboration in the region.

He said the scouts’ movement will remain relevant throughout time because the basic values it fosters are humanity and compassion.

“It (scouting) was relevant 100 years ago, it will be relevant in the next 100 years, unless humans lose their humanity. As long as humans remain human, organisations that foster these human values or humanitarian values will continue to remain relevant.

“Only thing is, of course, the skills (of scouts) those days did not include digital or AI (artificial intelligence). Now, we need those skills. But it (scouting) never lost sight of its two pillars. What are they? Humanity and compassion,” he said. - Bernama