KOTA BHARU: Delay in land acquisition has been identified as one of the key factors why federal government-approved projects in Kelantan are not completed within the stipulated timeframe, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He stressed the importance of the state government ensuring that project sites are prepared and ready when the projects are approved for implementation.

“The problem now is when a project is approved, the land is not yet ‘ready.’ The process of acquiring the land then takes a considerable amount of time.

“Utility issues, including electricity and piping systems, must also be resolved, which further extends the timeline,” he said.

He said this during the KSN Leadership Aspirations Ceremony with members of the Kelantan State Civil Service at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Shamsul Azri said another factor contributing to project delays was the lack of proper planning for site access.

However, the issue remains manageable and can be resolved through cooperation between federal and state government agencies, including local authorities, ensuring smooth project implementation, he added.

In another development, he expressed the need to accelerate public service reforms in Malaysia to address post-normal challenges characterised by the 3Cs - Complexity, Chaos, and Contradiction.

“As the country progresses towards becoming a high-income nation, public sector reforms must focus on cultivating high-performing civil servants equipped with the best skills, values, and work ethics.

“Public services must adopt a people-centric approach by enhancing efficiency, promoting innovation, and strengthening the governance ecosystem,” he said.