KUALA LUMPUR: Delegates from UMNO Divisions, Wanita, Youth, and Puteri have begun to gather for the UMNO Divisional Delegates’ Meetings starting today until July 27.

UMNO President and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a Facebook post, urged party members to make this conference a platform to strengthen political communication, renew promises, and reinforce determination.

“Let this conference be a platform for us to strengthen the three political approaches I outlined previously: Politics of Solution, Politics of Legacy, and Politics of Moderation. This is the foundation of our struggle that needs to be translated into every action, decision, and effort at all party levels,“ he said.

The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament also wished UMNO members a successful conference, reminding them that the party must continue to amplify the voice of the people, empathize with the anxieties and aspirations of the youth, and stand strong as a party that is rearing to move forward, even as times change.

“Our strength lies not only in our historical heritage but in the unity of our hearts and the clarity of direction we uphold together.

“I believe that as long as there is sincerity in togetherness, and as long as this struggle is carried out with a pure spirit, UMNO will continue to flourish as a vessel of hope for the people and a pillar of stability and national progress,“ he said.

Previously, the UMNO Branch Conferences were held from April 7 to May 25, 2025, while the UMNO General Assembly is scheduled to take place from Aug 20 to 23, 2025.