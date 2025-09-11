Deputy PM says Kampung Sungai Baru eviction commotion should not have happened

KUALA LUMPUR: The commotion during the eviction operation at Kampung Sungai Baru should not have occurred because affected residents had received eviction notices long in advance.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that he would ask Titiwangsa Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Johari Ghani to address the matter immediately.

Johari Ghani leads UMNO’s Special Task Force on improving the Urban Renewal Bill.

“Although we have planned to hold a convention regarding the PSB Bill, we will continue to take immediate action in line with the existing legal system,” he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Global Islamic Finance Summit.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Suzilme Affendy Sulaiman was reportedly injured on the head during the operation.

He was believed to have been hit by a stone thrown by an unidentified individual while controlling the situation.

Videos of the commotion between security forces and residents went viral on social media.

The operation was carried out following a court order regarding the demolition of house structures in the area.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim condemned the assault on Suzilme Affendy as a despicable act. – Bernama