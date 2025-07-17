Desa Pandan traders relocation talks to resume soon says Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: A follow-up engagement session with traders affected by infrastructure upgrades in Desa Pandan will be held soon, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The session will involve discussions on relocation options for nine traders impacted by the ongoing upgrade works.

“Insya-Allah, we will meet them again this month to discuss suitable relocation options, as this is part of the ‘Lestari Niaga’ initiative currently being implemented in Kuala Lumpur,“ she said.

Dr Zaliha noted that while some traders have agreed to relocate, others remain hesitant.

The upcoming meeting aims to finalise agreements and expedite the road-widening project, which is crucial for public convenience.

She spoke after officiating the Federal Territories-level 2025 Climate Change and Green Energy Leadership Project (IKLIM) launch.

Previous engagement sessions were held in November 2024 and January this year, including vacancy notices for the affected area.

The minister has directed the Federal Territories Department (JWP) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to meet traders promptly and provide relocation assistance.

“We will ensure they have the necessary facilities to continue their businesses,“ she added.

DBKL had earlier postponed demolition works at Jalan 2/76, Desa Pandan, following a commotion on July 15.

The upgrades aim to improve infrastructure and traffic flow for residents’ safety and comfort. - Bernama